Register
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Airport closes after plane skids off runway in Storm Babet
Storm Babet claims third life as man dies in flood water
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Taking part in the Save Lough Neagh march in Belfast.Taking part in the Save Lough Neagh march in Belfast.
Taking part in the Save Lough Neagh march in Belfast.

In pictures: Save Lough Neagh campaigners take their call for action to the streets of Belfast

​Urgent action to save and protect Lough Neagh was called for at a protest rally held in Belfast City Centre on Saturday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 10:54 BST

Environmental campaigners, along with representatives of political parties and trade unions joined with those who live near Lough Neagh and anglers to highlight the crisis at the lough and to set out clear demands for its restoration.

The ‘Save Lough Neagh’ march assembled at Writers’ Square before making its way to Belfast City Hall.

A campaign spokesperson said: “Lough Neagh is on the brink of collapse. We need urgent action to save this vital natural resource."

The campaigners are demanding the public acquisition of the lough, an independent Environmental Protection Agency, investment in a research and recovery plan, the end of commercial sand-dredging and sewage dumping, a reduction in agricultural run-off and recognition of the rights of nature.

Speakers at the City Hall rally included People Before Profit MLA Gerry Carroll, academic John Barry, campaigner James Orr and Louise Taylor of Love Our Lough.

One of the campaigners taking part in Saturday's march and rally in Belfast.

1. Save Lough Neagh march

One of the campaigners taking part in Saturday's march and rally in Belfast. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Campaigners of all ages marched through Belfast on Saturday to demand action on the ecological crisis at Lough Neagh.

2. Save Lough Neagh march

Campaigners of all ages marched through Belfast on Saturday to demand action on the ecological crisis at Lough Neagh. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Environmental campaigners get their message across during the march.

3. Save Lough Neagh march

Environmental campaigners get their message across during the march. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Environmental campaigners marched through Belfast to demand action on the ecological crisis at Lough Neagh.

4. Save Lough Neagh march

Environmental campaigners marched through Belfast to demand action on the ecological crisis at Lough Neagh. Photo: Declan Roughan / Press Eye

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page