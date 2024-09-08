In pictures: see inside Grand Central Station as new Belfast transport hub opens to the public

The day marked the first stage of the opening of the largest state-of-the art integrated transport hub for trains, coaches and buses in Ireland.

The old Europa Buscentre – which had been operational since 1991 – closed its doors late on Saturday night, with the first buses leaving the new Grand Central Station at 5am on Sunday for Dublin and Belfast International Airport.

Translink has not given a specific date yet for the beginning of rail services this autumn.

The new station will double the number of rail platforms from four to eight, with the number of bus stands increasing to 26, catering for up to 20 million passenger journeys a year.

A full opening of the Grand Central Station, including completion of public realm is expected during 2025.

