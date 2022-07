Lisburn City Council’s Veterans Champion Alderman James Tinsley laid a wreath on behalf of the council, and representatives of the Royal British Legion , and Armed Forces Associations also laid wreaths.

Representatives of Lisburn District No 6 of the Orange Order paused to remember the fallen ahead of the open of the arch in Lisburn, with Orangemen, as well as members of local flute bands, laying wreaths at the city war memorial.