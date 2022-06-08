IN PICTURES: Service marks war memorial centenary

Dignitaries, including outgoing Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin, President of Royal Hillsborough Branch RBL, Brigadier Adrian Naughten, the Marquis of Downshire Nicholas Hill, and Brigadier Christopher Davies Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade laid wreaths at the war memorial in honour of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Councillors of Lisburn & Castlereagh with The Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin at the Centenary of The Royal Hillsborough War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni
The Hillsborough Old Guard at the War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni
The President of Royal Hillsborough Branch RBL, Brigadier Adrian Naughten laid a wreath on behalf of the Branch. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni
Brigadier Christopher Davies Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade laying a wreath. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni