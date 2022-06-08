Loading...
Brigadier Adrian Naughten, President of Royal Hillsborough Branch RBL, Brigadier Christopher Davies, Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade, The Marquis of Downshire, Nicholas Hill, Lord Lieutenant of Down, Gawn Rowan Hamilton, The Lord Lieutenants Cadet & Alderman Stephen Martin Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

IN PICTURES: Service marks war memorial centenary

A service was held in Hillsborough to mark the 100th anniversary of the village’s war memorial.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Wednesday, 8th June 2022, 10:51 am

Dignitaries, including outgoing Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin, President of Royal Hillsborough Branch RBL, Brigadier Adrian Naughten, the Marquis of Downshire Nicholas Hill, and Brigadier Christopher Davies Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade laid wreaths at the war memorial in honour of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Councillors of Lisburn & Castlereagh with The Mayor Alderman Stephen Martin at the Centenary of The Royal Hillsborough War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

The Hillsborough Old Guard at the War Memorial. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

The President of Royal Hillsborough Branch RBL, Brigadier Adrian Naughten laid a wreath on behalf of the Branch. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

Brigadier Christopher Davies Brigade Commander 38 (Irish) Brigade laying a wreath. Pic by Norman Briggs rnbphotographyni

