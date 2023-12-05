The Shankill Parish Christmas Market in Lurgan proved to be an enjoyable day for the community.

With live music, hot drinks and festive food to enjoy, along with a wide variety of stalls to browse, the event was popular with visitors for all ages.

There was much excitement too when Santa dropped by.

All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Re-Imagining Shankill 2025 Project.

Photographer Tony Hendron called in to capture some of the festive atmosphere.

1 . Seasonal gift ideas Sara Robinson, left, shows off some of her laser-engraved products to Hannah Daly at the Shankill Parish Christmas Market on Saturday. LM50-213. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . 'Hello Santa!' Curate, Rev Rodney Blair, pictured with Santa at the Shankill Parish Christmas Market. LM50-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Family fun The Stewart family pictured with Santa and his elf. Included are from left, dad, Philip, Reuben (6), mum, Lynn, Nathan (8) and Izaac (11). LM50-215. Photo: Tony Hendron