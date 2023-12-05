In pictures: Sharing festive cheer at Shankill Parish Christmas Market in Lurgan
The Shankill Parish Christmas Market in Lurgan proved to be an enjoyable day for the community.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Dec 2023, 18:13 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:14 GMT
With live music, hot drinks and festive food to enjoy, along with a wide variety of stalls to browse, the event was popular with visitors for all ages.
There was much excitement too when Santa dropped by.
All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Re-Imagining Shankill 2025 Project.
Photographer Tony Hendron called in to capture some of the festive atmosphere.
