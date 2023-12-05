Register
Sister-in-laws, Audrey, left, and Lorraine Wilkinson posing with some of the knitted Christmas figures created by Audrey at the Shankill Parish Christmas Market. The proceeds from sales go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Audrey has raised £4,500 for the charity so far. LM50-211.Sister-in-laws, Audrey, left, and Lorraine Wilkinson posing with some of the knitted Christmas figures created by Audrey at the Shankill Parish Christmas Market. The proceeds from sales go to Macmillan Cancer Support. Audrey has raised £4,500 for the charity so far. LM50-211.
In pictures: Sharing festive cheer at Shankill Parish Christmas Market in Lurgan

The Shankill Parish Christmas Market in Lurgan proved to be an enjoyable day for the community.
By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Dec 2023, 18:13 GMT
Updated 5th Dec 2023, 18:14 GMT

With live music, hot drinks and festive food to enjoy, along with a wide variety of stalls to browse, the event was popular with visitors for all ages.

There was much excitement too when Santa dropped by.

All proceeds from the event are being donated to the Re-Imagining Shankill 2025 Project.

Photographer Tony Hendron called in to capture some of the festive atmosphere.

Sara Robinson, left, shows off some of her laser-engraved products to Hannah Daly at the Shankill Parish Christmas Market on Saturday. LM50-213.

Curate, Rev Rodney Blair, pictured with Santa at the Shankill Parish Christmas Market. LM50-214.

The Stewart family pictured with Santa and his elf. Included are from left, dad, Philip, Reuben (6), mum, Lynn, Nathan (8) and Izaac (11). LM50-215.

The people behind the successful Shankill Parish Christmas Market at the Jethro Centre, Lurgan on Saturday from left, Andy Williamson, community evangelist; Stephanie Williamson, event organiser; Archdeacon Mark Harvey, rector, and Sara Robinson, event organiser. LM50-200.

