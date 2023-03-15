In spite of the unseasonal wintery conditions that led to a last minute venue change, the people of Lisburn & Castlereagh came out in force to support their local traders and suppliers at the recent Spring Farmers’ Market, hosted by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council.

Originally planned to take place within the city’s Castle Gardens, event organisers quickly made the decision the day before to change the location to Market Square, to ensure safe conditions as a result of the weather.

Over 3,500 families and friends descended on the city centre to enjoy the entertainment and crafts whilst browsing the artisan food, art and beauty stalls that were offering their own bespoke produce and products, unique to Northern Ireland. If that wasn’t enough, shoppers could also enjoy lunch on the move from one of the many vendors serving-up street food eats.

Commenting on the success of the market, Alderman Allan Ewart MBE, Development Committee Chairman, said: “After a week of uncertainty due to the wintery weather, we were thrilled to have been able to change the venue and therefore deliver the market for those involved and those who came along to support. As always, we were blown away by the diverse offering displayed by traders within the council area and well-known local traders from across Northern Ireland.

“Shoppers with a sweet tooth had a wide range of decadent treats to tempt their tastebuds, including delicious cupcakes from market favourite, Rosie McNeill Cakes. The Daily Apron was also onsite to serve up a wide range of baked goodies, including their ‘famous’ ‘sausage rolls. A unique addition to the line-up of street food was a new offering from plant-based producers, Wild Child Foods, whose products went down a treat amongst even the most committed meat eaters!

“Mother’s Day shoppers also came out in their droves and took advantage of the wealth of thoughtful gifting options including organic and vegan skin care from Plumpy Balms and handcrafted jewellery from Monday’s Child."

