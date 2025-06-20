As well as celebrating inspirational pupils, the school also said a fond farewell to three members of staff.

"Today we say a heartfelt thank you and farewell to three incredible members of our school family,” a school spoksperson said.

"Mrs Walker, after an inspiring 38 years of dedication, care and commitment, and Mrs Barkley, with 33 years of nurturing young minds and hearts, are both retiring - leaving behind a legacy that will be felt in Ballyoran for years to come.

"We also wish Mrs Martin all the very best as she moves on to new adventures - your passion and positivity will be deeply missed.

"You have all impacted and shaped the pupils at Ballyoran PS in the most meaningful ways and you leave with our deepest gratitude and warmest wishes.”

Photographer MP Doran was there to capture these magical moments.

1 . Ballyoran PS prize day Ballyoran PS principal, Mr Woolsey along with pupils Cain Creaney and Sara Das Neves (pupil council) bid farewell to three valued members of staff: from left: Lesley Walker, Mrs Martin and Mrs Barkley. Photo: MP Doran

2 . Ballyoran PS prize day These Ballyoran PS pupils were awarded prizes for achievements in the arts, sport and positive contributions to the school. L-R Gabro Suarez Vaz, Helena Seabra, Sara Das- Neves, Lara Gomes, Dercie Guterres, Miriam Nhabele. Photo: MP Doran

3 . Ballyoran PS prize day Ballyoran PS, head teacher Mr Woolsey and his staff plus special guests Co Armagh stars Aime and Blaithin and pupils celebrated the annual prize day. Photo: MP Doran

4 . Ballyoran PS prize day Mrs Martin bids an emotional goodbye to her pupils before she leaves for another teaching post. Photo: MP Doran