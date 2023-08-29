In pictures: Smiles all round at Derrymacash 'Double Trouble' fundraiser at the Wolfe Tones Club
A fabulous fundraising effort at the Wolfe Tones Club, Derrymacash has given a brilliant boost to charity.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST
The ‘Double Trouble’ event – across three days – was staged to raise funds for the Craigavon Area Hospital, Tiny Life and Coombe Hospital neo-natal units.
Friday night saw a charity poker night, while on Saturday there was a ‘Lap of the Lough’ motorbike run. Sunday saw a tractor, lorry and vintage car run. Music, food and entertainment ensured every evening was enjoyed by all.
Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with those taking part in Sunday’s fundraising efforts.
1 / 4