Register
BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Working hard behind the scenes at the 'Double Trouble' charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash are from left, organiser, Melissa Maginn, Padraig Maginn, Jacqueline Kane and Tiernan Maginn. LM35-244.Working hard behind the scenes at the 'Double Trouble' charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash are from left, organiser, Melissa Maginn, Padraig Maginn, Jacqueline Kane and Tiernan Maginn. LM35-244.
Working hard behind the scenes at the 'Double Trouble' charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash are from left, organiser, Melissa Maginn, Padraig Maginn, Jacqueline Kane and Tiernan Maginn. LM35-244.

In pictures: Smiles all round at Derrymacash 'Double Trouble' fundraiser at the Wolfe Tones Club

A fabulous fundraising effort at the Wolfe Tones Club, Derrymacash has given a brilliant boost to charity.
By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 17:55 BST

The ‘Double Trouble’ event – across three days – was staged to raise funds for the Craigavon Area Hospital, Tiny Life and Coombe Hospital neo-natal units.

Friday night saw a charity poker night, while on Saturday there was a ‘Lap of the Lough’ motorbike run. Sunday saw a tractor, lorry and vintage car run. Music, food and entertainment ensured every evening was enjoyed by all.

Photographer Tony Hendron caught up with those taking part in Sunday’s fundraising efforts.

Some of the many people who enjoyed the big charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC. LM35-254

1. Charity supporters

Some of the many people who enjoyed the big charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC. LM35-254 Photo: Tony Hendron

Patiently waiting in line to have their faces painted at the charity weekend event are Olivia (6) and Conan O'Neill (4). LM35-248.

2. 'It's our turn soon'

Patiently waiting in line to have their faces painted at the charity weekend event are Olivia (6) and Conan O'Neill (4). LM35-248. Photo: Tony Hendron

Some of the families who enjoyed the big charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash. LM35-245.

3. Family fun

Some of the families who enjoyed the big charity weekend at Wolfe Tones GAC, Derrymacash. LM35-245. Photo: Tony Hendron

Face painter Katie McEvoy works her magic on the face of Kenzie (6). LM35-247.

4. A steady hand

Face painter Katie McEvoy works her magic on the face of Kenzie (6). LM35-247. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:LAP