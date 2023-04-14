In pictures: smiles and congratulations at special occasions in Lurgan and Portadown

4 . Young councillors

Pupils of King's Park Primary School enjoyed trying on councillors' robes and learning about the council and the role of the Lord Mayor during a visit to Craigavon Civic Centre. Pictured with members of the school council are Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Alderman Stephen Moutray. Also Included are Miss Heather Brown, principal and Mrs Jill Buckley, teacher. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins