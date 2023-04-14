In pictures: smiles and congratulations at special occasions in Lurgan and Portadown

From retirements to celebrations and days to remember, there’s no better way to mark a special occasion than with a photograph.
We’ve put together this collection of pictures from special events which took place recently in the Lurgan and Portadown areas.
1. Retirement reception
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield hosts a reception to mark the retirement of Sergeant Alwyn Peters (front, second left) after 30 years service with the PSNI, the last 10 years with the Craigavon Neighbourhood Team. Included are community representives from the Central Craigavon Area, PSNI colleagues, Alison Clenaghan, Community Service Manager and Patricia Gibson, PCSP manager. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
2. Marking 30 years of service
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield thanks Sergeant Alwyn Peters for his service after 30 years service with the PSNI, the last 10 years with the Craigavon Neighbourhood Team. Included are Alison Clenaghan, Community Service Manager, Patricia Gibson, PCSP manager and Chief Inspector Brendan Green. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
3. Valuable volunteers
Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield with the volunteer workers from the Jethro Centre, Lurgan who received Craigavon and Banbridge Volunteer Bureau, Epic Gold Awards for 200 plus hours, voluntary service. Included are Donna Stewart, CBVB manager, Joanne Scorah, support worker and Andrew Dunlop, Jethro Centre manager. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins
4. Young councillors
Pupils of King's Park Primary School enjoyed trying on councillors' robes and learning about the council and the role of the Lord Mayor during a visit to Craigavon Civic Centre. Pictured with members of the school council are Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Paul Greenfield and Alderman Stephen Moutray. Also Included are Miss Heather Brown, principal and Mrs Jill Buckley, teacher. Photo: Geoffrey Cousins