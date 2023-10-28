In pictures: smiles and proud moments at Tandragee Junior High School prize day

Vice principal of Tandragee Junior High School, Mrs Laverne Inns, welcomed special guests, parents and friends to the annual prize day to celebrate pupils in their achievements on the school’s 60th anniversary.

“Not only do pupils move on at the end of each academic year but we also say goodbye to some long serving valued member of staff,” she said.

"Mrs Sarah Steele, started on September 1, 2004 and has taught RE and English across the school, stepping into the roll of Head of English in 2007 and during her time here launched so many literacy initiatives, the latest being Oracy with 300-plus pupils, World Book Day and National Poetry Day, put on whole school plays, shows and performances such as Finian’s Rainbow, Robin and the Sherwood Hoodies andThe Amazing Adventures of Superstan and she has led and accompanied the choir during her time here.

"We have been blessed with her beautiful singing, her leadership in Scripture Union and her company on French, ski and Manchester trips to name but a few.

"She will be missed as she moves on to new ventures, but we have been privileged to have her with us for 20 years.

"We now welcome Mrs Emma Mc Gonigle as Head of English who brings with her a wealth of experience at Key Stage 3 and 4 and we look forward to the exciting new initiatives which she will put in place.

"We also say goodbye to Mr Brian Turner who started with us as IT technician on August 25, 2008. Mr Turner had to resolve so many Technology glitches as IT brings. He was renowned for his Turner’s tips that we even have an IT folder named after him with helpful hints such as to how to change your password or to help solve so many computer problems.

"After 15 years at TJHS, we wish Mr Turner all the best for the future.”

Mrs Inns reminded those present that “as we await our new school, we still facemany challenges financially with reduced budgets, staff restrictions with Action Short of Strike, but as the education of our pupils is of paramount importance, our staff work extremely hard with our pupils, and they still manage to achieve outstanding results”.

"At A-level our TJHS pupils have successfully achieved 98% A* to C and a special mention goes to Charlotte Eagle with three A*s, Jessie Best and Andrew Corry with two

A* and one A and Nathan Faloon with four A-Levels- two As and two Bs.

"At GCSE we congratulate our TJHS pupils who achieved 98% A* to C at Portadown College and special mention to Uel Brown and Lucy Toal with 10 A* Sarah Lowe who achieved nine A* and one A, Jamie Craig nine A* and one A.

"We also congratulate our Key Stage 4 students, the majority of which achieved eight GCSEs and overall achieved 80% A8 to C grades. This is also a school who has consistently raised the bar at GCSE and Level 2 qualifications in particular Grace Monteith with four As, 2Bs, a C* and oneC. The pupils never believe it when we say we track their progress when they move on and this year alone, the CSHS pupils received 2,691 GCSE results across 38 different subjects in total this year.

"They say it takes a village to raise a child and at TJHS our children have an amazing staff who give of their time, willingly and voluntarily, to provide an extra-curricular programme. In every child at TJHS is the story of the future. Let’s make it the best that it can be!”

1 . Very well done! Former Tandragee Junior High School pupil, Lotus Clark is presented with the trophy for academic achievement by vice principal, Mrs Laverne Inns at the school prize day. PT44-211. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Sporting honour Leah Roney, winner of the Davison Cup for contribution to girls' hockey receives her trophy from sponsors Mr and Mrs Campbell and Allison Davison at the Tandragee Junior High School prize day. PT44-200. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . A memorable occasion Platform party members at the Tandragee Junior High School prize day including back row from left, Abby UpRichard, head girl and Daniel Robinson, head boy. Front from left, Mrs Laverne Inns, vice principal, Mr Andrew McNabb, special guest; Mrs Clare McNabb and Mr Roy Leckey, chairman of the school govenors. PT44-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Award winners Learning Area award winners at the Tandragee Junior High School prize day pictured with members of the platform party. PT44-202. Photo: Tony Hendron