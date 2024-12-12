These photos show some of those who graduated at Thursday’s graduation ceremonies for the School of Medicine Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, School of Nursing & Midwifery (BSc Professional Nursing),School of Nursing & Midwifery (all other pathways) and School of Pharmacy.
1. Graduation day
Evie Telford from Downpatrick and Claire Glackin from Belfast celebrate their BSc in Children’s Nursing in Queen’s Great Hall. Photo: QUB
2. Graduation day
Ryan McKenna from Cookstown graduated on Thursday with a Masters in Clinical Anatomy pictured with his girlfriend Megan Hughes. Photo: QUB
3. Graduation day
Narainrit Karuna from Thailand, pictured with his wife Sasitorn, graduated with a PhD in Medicine. Photo: QUB
4. Graduation day
Kerrie Russell from Aghagallon graduated from Queen’s with a Masters in Clinical Anatomy. Photo: QUB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.