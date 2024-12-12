In pictures: smiles of success at Queen's University Belfast winter graduations on Thursday

By Valerie Martin
Published 12th Dec 2024, 17:57 BST
Winter graduation time at Queen’s University is always an extra special opportunity for students to celebrate with families and friends.

These photos show some of those who graduated at Thursday’s graduation ceremonies for the School of Medicine Dentistry and Biomedical Sciences, School of Nursing & Midwifery (BSc Professional Nursing),School of Nursing & Midwifery (all other pathways) and School of Pharmacy.

Evie Telford from Downpatrick and Claire Glackin from Belfast celebrate their BSc in Children’s Nursing in Queen’s Great Hall.

Ryan McKenna from Cookstown graduated on Thursday with a Masters in Clinical Anatomy pictured with his girlfriend Megan Hughes.

Narainrit Karuna from Thailand, pictured with his wife Sasitorn, graduated with a PhD in Medicine.

Kerrie Russell from Aghagallon graduated from Queen’s with a Masters in Clinical Anatomy.

