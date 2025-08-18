In pictures: smiles of success from Portadown College A and AS exam students

At A Level, the college’s tally of A* grades (9.1%) exceeded the NI average, with A2 grades at A* - B (64.1%) also surpassing Northern Ireland outcomes.

Special congratulations go to the following Year 14 students on their exceptional personal successes with four A*/A grades – Jamie Craig and Jack Todd.

The following students also secured outstanding achievements with three A* grades – Charis Hamilton and Uel Brown.

The following achieved two A* grades within their A Level grade profile – Emma Baptista, Jake Cooke, Jack Ferguson, Faith Rowe, Jasmine Ruddell and Sophie Young.

Three A*/A grades – Emile Beeching, Joel Coert, Olivia Cuthbert, Rebekah Flavelle, Matthew Quinn, Dan Somerville and Daniel Waugh.

Three A grades – Zara Little, Sarah Lowe, Mollie-Sue McLoughlin, Jack Montgomery, Rebecca Neilly, Lucy Toal and Kyle Watterson.

Principal Gillian Gibb commented: “Sincere congratulations to our A Level class of 2025 on such wonderful achievements.

"Once again, our students have exemplified considerable dedication, hard work and natural talent to secure these superb A Level performances.

"It is important to remember that behind this set of results are many young people who have overcome significant personal and family challenges to achieve these outcomes. The College’s Governors and Senior Leadership Team greatly value the significant encouragement from our parents and carers in contributing to these praiseworthy performances.

"Special thanks also to PC’s teaching and support staff for their efforts in delivering such high calibre pastoral, academic and extra-curricular educational experiences for the A2 class of 2025.

"Similarly, the College’s Year 13 cohort attained an excellent set of AS results, outstripping the NI average with a bumper crop of A grades for PC (35.5%). Congratulations to our top AS performers, all of whom achieved 4 A grades: Saffron Baxter, Charlie Beattie, Amelia Bell, Seth Collins, Kate Haffey,Joshua Henderson, Ryan Irwin, Noah Jones, Lee McClelland, Sophie Millar, Jack Poole, Amy Sloane and Sarah Spence.”

A further 21 students in the cohort achieved three A grades: Sophie Allen, Rose Armstrong, Leah Galbraith, Rebekah Lennon, Laura McGuinness, Faith Miskelly, Gabriele Ptakauskaite, Keren Taylor, Keeley Telford, Sam Bentley, Lucy Boyd, Lacey Cromwell, Grace George, Lily Haffey, Luke Irwin, Kirsty McCrory, Katy Minish, Katelyn Parks, Myah Rice, Kiyan Telford and Annie Watt.

In commending the excellent grades attained by Year 13, Miss Gibb expressed best wishes to Portadown College’s AS students for the forthcoming academic year.

"Our Year 13 students should be proud of their achievements at this stage. Strong AS outcomes at grades A – C (82.4%) now provide the foundation for promising A2 performances from this cohort in Year 14.

"As a college community, we are very proud of the richly deserved successes our students continue to enjoy; best wishes to all of our leavers for health, happiness and fulfilment as they open new chapters in their lives.”

1 . Exam success All smiles on results day. Photo: Portadown College

2 . Exam success Portadown College students with excellent achievement at AS Level Photo: Portadown College

3 . Exam success Portadown College students with excellent achievement at A2 Level Photo: Portadown College

4 . Exam success Portadown College students with excellent achievement at AS Level Photo: Portadown College