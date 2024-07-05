In pictures: smiles of success on graduation day at Ulster University Coleraine

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2024, 18:01 BST
Students at Ulster University Coleraine had plenty of reason to celebrate during this week’s summer graduation ceremonies.

Here are some of the those who graduated on Thursday and Friday in Coleraine.

Delighted to be graduating from Ulster University Coleraine, Lucy Toombs and Anna Hamilton celebrate their achievements in BSc (Hons) Biomedical Sciences with DPP.

Sarah Porte from Magherafelt graduating in Optometry from Ulster University Coleraine, alongside proud grandmother, Nora Woolsey.

Students graduating in Primary PGCE are Mariah, Zoe, Jacqueline and Laura at Ulster University graduations in Coleraine.

Students from Galway, Meath, and Mayo are Marie Fallon, Anna McArdle, and Ciara Martin graduating with BSc (Hons) in Biomedical Sciences from Ulster University Coleraine.

