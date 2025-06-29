In pictures: smiles of success on Saturday at Queen's University, Belfast summer graduations

By Valerie Martin
Published 29th Jun 2025, 10:47 BST
Summer graduations continued at Queen’s University on Saturday with Business School students celebrating with family and friends.

These photos capture some of those special moments.

Lewis Hamilton (Belfast), Beth Boyd (Ards) and Michael Connolly (Donegal) celebrate their degrees in International Business with Spanish.

Lewis Hamilton (Belfast), Beth Boyd (Ards) and Michael Connolly (Donegal) celebrate their degrees in International Business with Spanish. Photo: supplied by QUB

Rhiannon McNicholl, from Limavady, with boyfriend Sean. Rhiannon graduated with a Business Management degree.

Rhiannon McNicholl, from Limavady, with boyfriend Sean. Rhiannon graduated with a Business Management degree. Photo: supplied by QUB

Eoin McCabe from Lisnaskea graduates with a BSc in Business Management

Eoin McCabe from Lisnaskea graduates with a BSc in Business Management Photo: supplied by QUB

Dr Caroline Millar, pictured with her family at Queen's, as she graduates with a PhD in Philosophy.

Dr Caroline Millar, pictured with her family at Queen's, as she graduates with a PhD in Philosophy. Photo: supplied by QUB

