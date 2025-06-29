These photos capture some of those special moments.
1. Graduation day
Lewis Hamilton (Belfast), Beth Boyd (Ards) and Michael Connolly (Donegal) celebrate their degrees in International Business with Spanish. Photo: supplied by QUB
2. Graduation day
Rhiannon McNicholl, from Limavady, with boyfriend Sean. Rhiannon graduated with a Business Management degree. Photo: supplied by QUB
3. Graduation day
Eoin McCabe from Lisnaskea graduates with a BSc in Business Management Photo: supplied by QUB
4. Graduation day
Dr Caroline Millar, pictured with her family at Queen's, as she graduates with a PhD in Philosophy. Photo: supplied by QUB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.