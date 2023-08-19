Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Harry Hall, Portadown Defenders Flute Band cymbal player, pictured before Friday night's parade. PT34-223.Harry Hall, Portadown Defenders Flute Band cymbal player, pictured before Friday night's parade. PT34-223.
Harry Hall, Portadown Defenders Flute Band cymbal player, pictured before Friday night's parade. PT34-223.

In pictures: Smiles through the rain as Storm Betty turns up at Portadown Defenders Flute Band parade

Portadown Defenders Flute Band’s annual parade went ahead on Friday evening despite the arrival of Storm Betty with heavy rain and wind.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST

Mavemacullen Accordion Band members were invited to lead the main parade as they celebrate the band’s 70th anniversary this year, followed by visiting outfits from far and wide.

The evening was rounded off with a disco in Portadown Town Hall.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to meet up with some of those who braved the weather to support the event.

Members of Portadown Defenders Flute Band pictured before their annual parade in the town centre on Friday night. Included from left are, Richard Stevenson, Harry Forbes, Chris McConnell, Jack Scott and Bradley Blevins. PT34-222.

1. Ready for the road

Members of Portadown Defenders Flute Band pictured before their annual parade in the town centre on Friday night. Included from left are, Richard Stevenson, Harry Forbes, Chris McConnell, Jack Scott and Bradley Blevins. PT34-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

Members of Mavemacullen Accordion Band pictured before the Portadown Defenders annual paarade in Portadown town centre. PT34-224.

2. All smiles

Members of Mavemacullen Accordion Band pictured before the Portadown Defenders annual paarade in Portadown town centre. PT34-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Defenders colour party leading the band during Friday's annual parade. PT34-225.

3. Leading the way

Portadown Defenders colour party leading the band during Friday's annual parade. PT34-225. Photo: Tony Hendron

Portadown Defenders drummers on parade in Portadown town centre on Friday night. PT34-226.

4. Keeping the beat

Portadown Defenders drummers on parade in Portadown town centre on Friday night. PT34-226. Photo: Tony Hendron

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page