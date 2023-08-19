In pictures: Smiles through the rain as Storm Betty turns up at Portadown Defenders Flute Band parade

Portadown Defenders Flute Band’s annual parade went ahead on Friday evening despite the arrival of Storm Betty with heavy rain and wind.

Mavemacullen Accordion Band members were invited to lead the main parade as they celebrate the band’s 70th anniversary this year, followed by visiting outfits from far and wide.

The evening was rounded off with a disco in Portadown Town Hall.

Photographer Tony Hendron went along to meet up with some of those who braved the weather to support the event.

1 . Ready for the road Members of Portadown Defenders Flute Band pictured before their annual parade in the town centre on Friday night. Included from left are, Richard Stevenson, Harry Forbes, Chris McConnell, Jack Scott and Bradley Blevins. PT34-222. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . All smiles Members of Mavemacullen Accordion Band pictured before the Portadown Defenders annual paarade in Portadown town centre. PT34-224. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Leading the way Portadown Defenders colour party leading the band during Friday's annual parade. PT34-225. Photo: Tony Hendron