In pictures: Smiles through the rain as Storm Betty turns up at Portadown Defenders Flute Band parade
Portadown Defenders Flute Band’s annual parade went ahead on Friday evening despite the arrival of Storm Betty with heavy rain and wind.
By Valerie Martin
Published 19th Aug 2023, 13:45 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2023, 13:46 BST
Mavemacullen Accordion Band members were invited to lead the main parade as they celebrate the band’s 70th anniversary this year, followed by visiting outfits from far and wide.
The evening was rounded off with a disco in Portadown Town Hall.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to meet up with some of those who braved the weather to support the event.
