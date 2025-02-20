In pictures: special anniversary celebration of Star Indian community in Cookstown

By Grace Meerbeek
Published 20th Feb 2025, 11:37 BST
Updated 21st Feb 2025, 09:23 BST
The Indian Community in Cookstown recently celebrated their first anniversary with a special Star event.

The Star event was organised by the Dalwin Vincent together with his board members of the Indian Community.

The special guests were sponsor and businessman, Sonur John, and PCSP Chair and SDLP Mid Ulster Cllr Christine McFlynn, Mid Ulster PSNI constables and PCSP independent member, Grace Meerbeek.

The guests were honoured by how they were welcomed by the Chair Blesit Antony and Board members from the Star Community.

A special ceremonial cutting of the cake and lighting an oil candle, was performed by the dignitaries.

The evening was filled with lots of music and dance performances by the children. When the tasty food was ready to be served, it was the moment to interact with all the guests, which was very interesting and everyone had a good time. Everyone is looking forward to the next event.

The Star kids pictured at the anniversary event.

1. Star Indian community anniversary

The Star kids pictured at the anniversary event. Photo: Supplied

All the attendees had a great time.

2. Star Indian community anniversary

All the attendees had a great time. Photo: Supplied

Pictured at the Star event held by Cookstown Indian Community.

3. Star Indian community anniversary

Pictured at the Star event held by Cookstown Indian Community. Photo: Supplied

A special cake to celebrate the Star team event in Cookstown.

4. Star Indian community anniversary

A special cake to celebrate the Star team event in Cookstown. Photo: Supplied

