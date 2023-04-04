In pictures: Spring has sprung for Armoy Women's Institute
Spring has definitely sprung in Armoy!
By Una Culkin
Published 4th Apr 2023, 10:09 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 10:10 BST
Armoy Women’s Institute hosted the very industrious Raymond Robinson, a horticultural expert, nursery owner, tree surgeon and farmer who demonstrated how to create gorgeous spring planters.
He gave a very interesting talk on his nursery business to the members of the WI. One member said: “It was blooming marvellous!”
