Prince Edward was in Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Joint Award Initiative (JAI) – a pioneering partnership between The Duke of Edinburgh’s Award (DofE), Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award, and Gaisce – The President’s Award.

To celebrate the milestone of this groundbreaking agreement, The Duke – together with the Chair and CEO of Gaisce, Áine Kerr and Avril Ryan – visited St Catherine’s College to meet young people working towards their award through the Joint Award Initiative.

On arrival, he was presented with a bowl engraved with the JAI 25th anniversary logo in the technology building, created by Award participants who are learning design and technology for their Skills section. The Duke then met other participants at the school to learn about the volunteering projects they are completing as part of their awards.

The royal visitor joined young people who have chosen baking for their Skills section to make some soda bread, before moving outside where he met participants who are learning to play traditional Irish instruments.

He watched pupils demonstrate their chosen Physical section activities including Gaelic football, hurling and camogie, delivered in partnership with Ulster Gaelic Athletic Association. He was also presented with an Ulster GAA jersey.

Blaithin Mohan, 16, who is working towards her silver award and doing Irish dancing for her Physical section, helped to host the royal guest. She said: “Meeting The Duke was a surreal experience. It was such a privilege to get to speak to him and tell him how much I enjoyed doing my Award. The dedication and commitment needed to complete my award is what helped me to get to such a high level in Irish dancing – there’s a lot more to it than people think.”

1 . Royal visitor The Duke of Edinburgh picks up traditional soda bread baking skills during his visit to St Catherine's College. Photo: Aaron McCracken

2 . Royal visitor The Duke meet young people at St Catherine's College Photo: Aaron McCracken

3 . Royal visitor The Duke is presented with a GAA jersey. Photo: Aaron McCracken

4 . Royal visitor The Duke is presented with a hurl at St Catherine's College. Photo: Aaron McCracken