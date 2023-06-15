Register
Two St John the Baptist Primary School pupils giving their verdict on the school fun day. PT25-209.Two St John the Baptist Primary School pupils giving their verdict on the school fun day. PT25-209.
Two St John the Baptist Primary School pupils giving their verdict on the school fun day. PT25-209.

In pictures: St John the Baptist PS pupils in Portadown enjoy end of term fun day

More than 550 pupils of St John The Baptist Primary School, Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, Naiscoil Na Banna and St John the Baptist Nursery School enjoyed a great fun day organised by the school's Health and Wellbeing team on Thursday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST

There was a range of bouncy castles, a magician and various animals brought along by Phil's Farm to help mark the end of the school year.

School principal John McComb said that pupils’ health and wellbeing is as important as classroom learning and thanked the team for all the effort and planning they had put into the organisation of the day.

Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the fun.

St John The Baptist Primary School pupils posing during the school's end of term fun day. PT25-207.

1. Fun in the sun

St John The Baptist Primary School pupils posing during the school's end of term fun day. PT25-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

St John the Baptist Primary School teacher, Gerard Guy pictured with some of the pupils who enjoyed the end of term fun day. PT25-205.

2. End of another school year

St John the Baptist Primary School teacher, Gerard Guy pictured with some of the pupils who enjoyed the end of term fun day. PT25-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

St John the Baptist Primary School junior pupils enjoyed petting the rabbits from Phil's Farm which brought a variety of animals to the school fun day. PT25-214.

3. Rabbit rabbit

St John the Baptist Primary School junior pupils enjoyed petting the rabbits from Phil's Farm which brought a variety of animals to the school fun day. PT25-214. Photo: Tony Hendron

St John the Baptist Primary School pupils enjoying the fun and sun at the school's fun day. PT25-207.

4. End of term fun

St John the Baptist Primary School pupils enjoying the fun and sun at the school's fun day. PT25-207. Photo: Tony Hendron

