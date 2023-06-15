In pictures: St John the Baptist PS pupils in Portadown enjoy end of term fun day
More than 550 pupils of St John The Baptist Primary School, Bunscoil Eoin Baiste, Naiscoil Na Banna and St John the Baptist Nursery School enjoyed a great fun day organised by the school's Health and Wellbeing team on Thursday.
By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:51 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:52 BST
There was a range of bouncy castles, a magician and various animals brought along by Phil's Farm to help mark the end of the school year.
School principal John McComb said that pupils’ health and wellbeing is as important as classroom learning and thanked the team for all the effort and planning they had put into the organisation of the day.
Photographer Tony Hendron was there to capture the fun.
Page 1 of 5