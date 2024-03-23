Ready for the St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz on Friday night are from left, Ollie Towe, Ciera McKeever and Eabhe McKeever. PT12-261.Ready for the St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz on Friday night are from left, Ollie Towe, Ciera McKeever and Eabhe McKeever. PT12-261.
In pictures: St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz in Portadown

There was plenty of head scratching going on at the St John the Baptist's College quiz on Friday night.
By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 19:37 GMT

Teams battled it out around the tables in the Tír Na nÓg GFC for the prized crown of ultimate quiz champion.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by to catch some of those who took part in the fun fundraising event.

Getting their heads together at the St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz are, Amy Kelly, left, and Nicole Bush. PT12-264. Photo: Tony Hendron

Lending their support to the St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz are from left, Eva Mercer, Eoin Bell and Nathan Fox. PT12-265. Photo: Tony Hendron

Looking happy at the St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz on Friday are from left, Abi Magennis, Eimear Toman and Aine Gorman. PT12-266. Photo: Tony Hendron

Working out the questions at the St John the Baptist's College fundraising quiz are, Susan Murphy, left, and Stacey Rodgers. PT12-267. Photo: Tony Hendron

