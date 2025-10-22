In Pictures: St Mary's Grammar School, Magherafelt, stages dazzling version of Grease

Running over four days, the show lit up the school’s assembly hall with sold-out performances, culminating in a spectacular gala night on Thursday October 16. It was the school’s first musical in eight years, making it a momentous and emotional occasion for pupils, staff, parents, and the wider school community.

Audiences were treated to high-energy performances, toe-tapping musical numbers, and impressive choreography, as the cast brought the beloved characters of Rydell High to life. To further celebrate the spirit of community, there were two matinee performances for pupils from partners schools.

Mr McClean, school principal, said: “This production was more than just a musical — it was a celebration of creativity, teamwork, and school spirit. After eight years without a full-scale production, Grease has reminded us all of the joy and magic that live performance brings.

"We are incredibly proud of every student, staff member, and volunteer who contributed to making it such a success. We look forward to seeing the legacy this performance leaves in the musical and dramatic life of St. Mary’s and we are very much looking forwards to the 2027 centenary production.”

The school extended thanks to all who supported the production — from generous sponsors, costume and set designers to the technical crew, music department, and front-of-house team.

1 . School Musical Members of the cast bring the characters of Rydell High to life. Photo: Gorgeous Photography

2 . School Musical The show lit up the school’s assembly hall with sold-out performances. Photo: Gorgeous Photography

3 . School Musical The production was a celebration of creativity, teamwork, and school spirit. Photo: Gorgeous Photography