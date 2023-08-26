In pictures: St Patrick's College, Maghera pupils celebrate GCSE success

Pupils of St Patrick’s College in Maghera are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.
A spokesperson for the school said: “Congratulations to all the Year 12 pupils who received their GCSE results. We would like to say well done to everyone who achieved success across so many subjects.
"A thank you to all the teachers for all the work they did to achieve such results.”
Well done to Kate Bryson and Mary McKenna who both received seven A* and three A grades in their GCSE examinations - a fantastic achievement for both students. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly. Photo: St Patrick's College
Mrs Katrina Crilly congratulates Pauric Flynn who received six A* and four A grades in his GCSE examinations. Photo: St Patrick's College
Well done to St Patrick's College pupil Alana Gribbin who received five A* and five A grades in her GCSE examinations. A fantastic achievement for Alana and she is pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly. Photo: St Patrick's College
Well done to Aoife McGuckin, Luca McIvor and Ella-Rose Rogers who received four A* and six A grades in their GCSE examinations. A fantastic achievement them all. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly. Photo: St Patrick's College