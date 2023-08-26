Register
St Patrick's College pupils Oonagh Cassidy , Marc McGurk and Fionn O'Sullivan all achieved nine A* and 1 A grades at GCSE. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly.St Patrick's College pupils Oonagh Cassidy , Marc McGurk and Fionn O'Sullivan all achieved nine A* and 1 A grades at GCSE. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly.
In pictures: St Patrick's College, Maghera pupils celebrate GCSE success

Pupils of St Patrick’s College in Maghera are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Aug 2023, 10:54 BST
Updated 26th Aug 2023, 10:55 BST

A spokesperson for the school said: “Congratulations to all the Year 12 pupils who received their GCSE results. We would like to say well done to everyone who achieved success across so many subjects.

"A thank you to all the teachers for all the work they did to achieve such results.”

Well done to Kate Bryson and Mary McKenna who both received seven A* and three A grades in their GCSE examinations - a fantastic achievement for both students. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly.

1. Very well done!

Well done to Kate Bryson and Mary McKenna who both received seven A* and three A grades in their GCSE examinations - a fantastic achievement for both students. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly. Photo: St Patrick's College

Mrs Katrina Crilly congratulates Pauric Flynn who received six A* and four A grades in his GCSE examinations.

2. Congratulations!

Mrs Katrina Crilly congratulates Pauric Flynn who received six A* and four A grades in his GCSE examinations. Photo: St Patrick's College

Well done to St Patrick's College pupil Alana Gribbin who received five A* and five A grades in her GCSE examinations. A fantastic achievement for Alana and she is pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly.

3. A memorable morning

Well done to St Patrick's College pupil Alana Gribbin who received five A* and five A grades in her GCSE examinations. A fantastic achievement for Alana and she is pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly. Photo: St Patrick's College

Well done to Aoife McGuckin, Luca McIvor and Ella-Rose Rogers who received four A* and six A grades in their GCSE examinations. A fantastic achievement them all. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly.

4. Smiles on results day

Well done to Aoife McGuckin, Luca McIvor and Ella-Rose Rogers who received four A* and six A grades in their GCSE examinations. A fantastic achievement them all. They are pictured with principal Mrs Katrina Crilly. Photo: St Patrick's College

