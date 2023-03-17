Register
In pictures: St Patrick's Day parade brings colour and spectacle to Belfast

Thousands took to the streets of Belfast to celebrate St Patrick’s Day in one of the biggest festivities to take place in Northern Ireland.

By Valerie Martin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT

Staged by arts organisation Beat Carnival, the carnival cavalcade revisited the city’s vibrant musical stories with a theatrical pageant of pop, punk, pomp and disco.

The parade theme, Voices Of Belfast, was portrayed in an imaginative display of people and costume, music and dance, circus and theatre which made its way through the city which was packed with spectators.

The colourful spectacle also marked the 25th anniversary of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement.

1. St Patrick's Day in Belfast

Enjoying a bird's eye view of the parade. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

2. St Patrick's Day in Belfast

Dressed to impress for the day. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

3. St Patrick's Day in Belfast

Impressive costumes were the order of the day. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

4. St Patrick's Day in Belfast

One of the many eye-catching costumes. Photo: Presseye/Stephen Hamilton

