A variety of activities were on offer at the event in St Mary's Youth Centre in Portadown including bouncy castles, face painting, a petting farm, music and of course, lots of Irish stew.
Photographer Tony Hendron went along to catch up with some of those enjoying the fun.
Painted faces...Showing off their fantastic faces at the St Patrick's fun day are from left, Ella Breen (5), Caila McCann (6) and Eimi Byrne Hogan. PT11-235. Photo: Tony Hendron
Some of the parents and children who attended the Park Road and Obins Street St Patrick's fun day in St Mary's Youth Club on Saturday. PT11-231. Photo: Tony Hendron
Deputy Lord Mayor of ABC Council, Sorcha McGeown dropped in to the great Park Road and Obins Street St Patrick's fun day in St Mary's Youth Club on Saturday. She is Vince McAleenan, Eimi Byrne-Hogan (5), Aubree Gilmore (5) and Councillor Paul Duffy. PT11-232. PT11-232. Photo: Tony Hendron
Raul Muresan and son, Noah (1) and mum, Chantelle McConville pictured at the fun day. PT11-233. Photo: Tony Hendron