Past pupils, staff, parents and members of the local community, took up the invitation on Wednesday for one last chance to take a step into the past, remembering schooldays at St Mary’s Junior High School, St Paul’s Junior High School and St Michael’s Grammar School.

The walkabout on the Edward Street and Francis Street sites along with many photographic displays showing school life from years gone was a poignant way to herald the end of an era.

It also provided the opportunity to bump into old friends and teachers.

One past pupil commented: “I was at the event today and it was an enjoyable experience. I found my name in the register from 60 years ago. I walked the empty corridors past some of my old classrooms from way back then and laid a few ghosts to rest.”

Another added: “Sad and happy memories on display today. After all those years to be back in my old school was bitter sweet. Remembering all those who have left us.”

A Legacy Mass of Thanksgiving was held on Wednesday night in St Paul’s Church.

St Ronan’s College opened in September 2015 following the amalgamation of the three post-primary schools. The college has operated on a split since it was established and its impressive new state-of-the art building will bring the school together on one single campus on the site of the former St Michael’s Grammar School.

Photographer MP Doran went along on this milestone day in the history of the school.

1 . St Ronan's College legacy events Jimmy Smyth, former teacher at St Paul’s and GAA All Star, rings the bell one last time before the campus is decommissioned. Photo: MP Doran

2 . St Ronan's College legacy events Mr McMorrow points his father Mr John (Sean) McMorrow’s portrait from amongst the alongside other teacher and staff of St Paul’s JHS. Photo: MP Doran

3 . St Ronan's College legacy events In attendance at St Paul’s Legacy Mass were Mrs Donnelly, Mr Flanagan (former St Paul’s JHS principal) and Mr Jim McIlwaine. Photo: MP Doran

4 . St Ronan's College legacy events A display of action shots from St Paul’s JHS school trips over the years. Photo: MP Doran