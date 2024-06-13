In pictures: St Vincent de Paul volunteers recognised for dedicated service

The service that the dedicated members devote to SVP and who were celebrating milestone anniversaries of volunteering were recognised at the annual Members’ Day, between them having clocked up an incredible 546 years of volunteering for SVP.

This year’s event provided a platform for 150 members in attendance to reflect on the achievements of SVP over the last 180 years but members also considered the escalating need throughout the region where people living in poverty is on the rise daily.

Mary Waide, SVP Regional President for the Northern Region, said: “Our 180th anniversary Members’ Day provided us with an opportunity to celebrate our wonderful volunteers during Volunteers’ Week. I was personally humbled to meet the volunteers’ who between them have clocked up 546 years of service. It is a blessing to have so many eager volunteers who give of their time to help people living in poverty throughout the Northern region every day.

“As we continue to serve in our local communities with renewed compassion, I would appeal to anyone interested in joining the Society to please do so as we aim to continue to grow SVP with likeminded volunteers who have the SVP ethos at their hearts.

“Whether you have 180 minutes to spare or 180 hours, if you are interested in becoming a member of SVP, I would ask you to please consider joining today.”

SVP is an international charity and the largest voluntary charity in Ireland.

