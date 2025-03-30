In pictures: star performances at Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival

The 86th annual festival was held in Portdown Town Hall.
Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by on Thursday for the primary school section for competitors who do not receive private tuition and again on Friday, for the Upper Intermediate Confined Section Reel and Single Jig 15-17 Years.
Top dancers...Lily Lambe, left, who won the Upper Intermediate Section 15-17 Confined Reel competition and Megan Henderson who won the Single Jig competition. PT13-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Paige Magee dances the Single Jig. PT13-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Megan Henderson steps out in the Single Jig 15-17 Confined competion in which she came first. PT13-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Tara Dzurek kicking high in the Confined Intermediate 15-17 Light Dance section. PT13-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON
