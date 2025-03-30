In pictures: star performances at Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Mar 2025, 10:37 BST
Competitors put on star performances throughout this year’s Portadown Irish Folk Dancing Festival.

The 86th annual festival was held in Portdown Town Hall.

Photographer Tony Hendron dropped by on Thursday for the primary school section for competitors who do not receive private tuition and again on Friday, for the Upper Intermediate Confined Section Reel and Single Jig 15-17 Years.

Top dancers...Lily Lambe, left, who won the Upper Intermediate Section 15-17 Confined Reel competition and Megan Henderson who won the Single Jig competition. PT13-218. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Paige Magee dances the Single Jig. PT13-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Megan Henderson steps out in the Single Jig 15-17 Confined competion in which she came first. PT13-213. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Tara Dzurek kicking high in the Confined Intermediate 15-17 Light Dance section. PT13-212. Photo: TONY HENDRON

