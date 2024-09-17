In pictures: Star Team brings Onam festivities to Mid Ulster with a vibrant cultural programme

The event took was a splendid showcase of traditional music, dance, and games, highlighting the rich cultural heritage of Kerala, India.

The festivities kicked off with the traditional dance performance, Thiruvathira, which captured the essence of Kerala's classical dance forms. Dressed in traditional attire, the dancers moved gracefully to rhythmic beats, enthralling the audience with their synchronized steps and captivating expressions. This performance was followed by a series of lively dances and songs, reflecting the diverse cultural landscape of Kerala. This Festival is celebrated by Christians, Muslims, and Hindus and it shows great harmony and brotherhood

In addition to the artistic performances, the program also featured Vadam Vali, the traditional tug-of-war competition, which brought a wave of excitement and enthusiasm among participants and spectators alike. Teams, composed of both adults and children, competed in a friendly yet spirited manner, adding an element of fun and camaraderie to the event.

The Onam celebration by the Star Team not only provided an opportunity for the local community to experience the cultural richness of Kerala but also fostered a sense of togetherness and joy, which is at the heart of the Onam festival. The event was attended by numerous community members and dignitaries, who praised the Star Team for their efforts in organizing such a vibrant and inclusive cultural program.

Overall, the Onam program was a resounding success, leaving everyone looking forward to more such cultural festivities in the future.

The special guests who came to this Festival were: Good Relation Officer Mrs Paula Kelly; PSNI Neighbourhood police officers Connaghan and Parkhill; Hendrik and Grace Meerbeek, Mid Ulster Community workers; Kenan Kilic, the spokes person for the Mid Ulster Islamic Community; Author and Spokesman: Baldwin Vincent of the Star Team Indian Community of Mid Ulster.

