Six acts took part as various stars and provided a night full of fun and laughter.

The Stephen Lyness Memorial Fund was set up following the sudden death of the much-loved young Portadown man on December 20, 2004.

Stephen’s dad Geoffrey discovered the teenager had died in his sleep on the morning of his 18th birthday.

His mum Catherine Lyness described Stephen as a healthy outgoing young man with his life ahead of him and a keen sportsman who enjoyed life to the full.

"Stephen was a much-loved and popular lad and his untimely death shattered not only his family, but the loss was also felt among his friends and throughout the local community,” she said,

"After Stephen’s death we were told he had died from SADS (Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome) which usually occurs when someone young and healthy dies from caradic arrest and there are no heart abnormalities to explain it.

"When Stephen died we set up The Stephen Lyness Memorial Fund and we have been fundraising to raise awareness to help prevent such tragedies like Stephen's. This fundraising is a way to help keep our dearly beloved son's memory alive. It gives some comfort to know that we are trying to prevent other families from going through the pain and heartache of losing a child.

"If our efforts help to prevent one young death, then it will all be worthwhile.”

Photographer Tony Hendron went along on Saturday night for this latest fundraising effort in Stephen’s memory.

1 . Lip sync battle Supporters who enjoyed the Stephen Lyness Memorial Fund lip sync night at the Tunnel Bar on Saturday. PT42-206. Photo: Tony Hendron

2 . Lip sync battle Catherine Lyness pictured at the lip sync night with Aaron McIvor, left, and James Dunbar. PT42-201. Photo: Tony Hendron

3 . Lip sync battle Supporters who enjoyed the Stephen Lyness Memorial Fund lip sync night at the Tunnel Bar on Saturday night. PT42-205. Photo: Tony Hendron

4 . Lip sync battle Supporters who enjoyed the Stephen Lyness Memorial Fund lip sync night at the Tunnel Bar on Saturday. PT42-208. Photo: Tony Hendron