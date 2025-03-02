In pictures: stepping out at Women’s Aid 'Together we Walk' event at Craigavon Lakes

The 'Together we Walk' event was held to support ending violence against women and girls and the work of Women's Aid.

Among those lending their support to the event was Councillor Sarah Duffy, Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, who will illuminate key council buildings – including Craigavon Civic and Conference Centre – in purple on Saturday, March 8 to mark International Women’s Day.

This year, the initiative holds special significance as it also aims to raise awareness for Women's Aid Armagh Down, the Lord Mayor’s chosen charity of the year.

Photographer Tony Hendron took these photos of some of those taking part in Sunday morning’s walk.

1 . 'Together we walk' Mayor of ABC Council, Councillor Sarah Duffy pictured with staff of Women's Aid. LM08-225. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . 'Together we walk' Ready for the Women's Aid 5K walk are from left, Linsey Gibson, Vicky Trimble and Tina Beggs. LM08-214. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . 'Together we walk' Pictured at the Women's Aid 5K walk are Laura and Patricia McKernan. LM08-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON