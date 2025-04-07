In pictures: Stewartstown Girls’ Brigade 49th annual parents night and display

By The Newsroom
Published 7th Apr 2025, 11:26 BST
The McNeece Memorial Hall in Stewartstown was filled to capacity for the 49th Annual Parents’ Night of Stewartstown Girls’ Brigade.

The company still attracts a large number of girls from the surrounding area.

Once again the girls put on a very entertaining display, with each section contributing to the overall success of the evening.

The entertainment was much enjoyed all those in attendance.

Following the various display events, the awards ceremony took place.

Cups and prizes were presented to members in recognition of their contribution over the year.

Officers and members of Stewartstown Girls Brigade with the guest of honour at their annual Parents Night.

1. Parents Night

Officers and members of Stewartstown Girls Brigade with the guest of honour at their annual Parents Night. Photo: Supplied

Brigader prize winners.

2. Parents Night

Brigader prize winners. Photo: Supplied

Juniors prize winners.

3. Parents Night

Juniors prize winners. Photo: Supplied

Explorer Section.

4. Parents Night

Explorer Section. Photo: Supplied

