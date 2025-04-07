In pictures: Stewartstown Girls’ Brigade 49th annual parents night and display

The company still attracts a large number of girls from the surrounding area.

Once again the girls put on a very entertaining display, with each section contributing to the overall success of the evening.

The entertainment was much enjoyed all those in attendance.

Following the various display events, the awards ceremony took place.

Cups and prizes were presented to members in recognition of their contribution over the year.

1 . Parents Night Officers and members of Stewartstown Girls Brigade with the guest of honour at their annual Parents Night. Photo: Supplied

2 . Parents Night Brigader prize winners. Photo: Supplied

3 . Parents Night Juniors prize winners. Photo: Supplied

4 . Parents Night Explorer Section. Photo: Supplied