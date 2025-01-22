The special Holocaust Memorial event, which was held on January 21, featured keynote speaker Lu Lawrence, the daughter of Holcaust survivor Zigi Shipper BEM.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Neil Kelly, who opened the event in Mossley, said: “I am honoured to reaffirm the council’s commitment

to remembering the Holocaust and ensuring that we continue to learn from the past to build an inclusive and peaceful society for all.

"I would encourage people to engage with the resources available through the Holocaust Memorial Trust and the Holocaust Education Trust.”

Holocaust Memorial Day is held across the world each year on January 27.

