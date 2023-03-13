Over 80 representatives from the community sector have enjoyed a ‘Meet the Funder’ event organised by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Community Development team.

The event in Cloonavin provided an opportunity for key funding bodies to showcase their current grant programmes and initiatives.

Acknowledging the vital role of community groups across the Borough, the Mayor, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “They carry out much needed valuable work for local people, but many can struggle to secure funding.

“This event was very informative for those in attendance, and I would like to thank the funding bodies for taking the time to come to Coleraine to meet directly with our local community sector.

“I wish all of the groups well with their future funding applications, and I hope they continue to play an important part in community life across the Borough.”

The event was attended by the Halifax Foundation for NI, The National Lottery Community Fund, The Honourable The Irish Society, Community Foundation for NI BBC Children in Need, John Moores Foundation, Northern Ireland Housing Executive and Council’s Funding Unit.

Groups are reminded that Council’s Community Development team is available to provide help and guidance with funding applications. They can be contacted by emailing [email protected]

