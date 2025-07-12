The parade included the 27 local lodges and 17 bands as well as the traditional sounds of the Lambeg drum.

The men’s senior lodges were joined by two ladies’ lodges, two junior boys’ lodges and a junior girls’ lodge – Sister Turtle Memorial WLOL 14, Ferniskey WLOL 74, Ferniskey Rising Sons JLOL265, The Duke of Edinburgh Memorial JLOL 621 and newly formed Daughters of Ferniskey JWLOL 55 making their Twelfth debut.

Apart from Belfast, Ballymena is the only town in Northern Ireland to host a Twelfth demonstration every single year.

The honour of leading the 2025 celebrations went to Slatt LOL 475, who led the parade accompanied by the Pride of the Maine Flute Band which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The parade assembled at Wakehurst Road before making its way through the town to the demonstration field at The People's Park.

This year’s event highlighted several key local milestones with Dunnygarron LOL 960’s new banner, Pride of the Maine Flute Band celebrating their 50th anniversary, and the formation of the new Junior Girls’ Lodge, the Daughters of Ferniskey JWLOL 55.

1 . Twelfth 2025 Stepping out with the Duke of Edinburgh Memorial JLOL 621. Photo: Pacemaker

2 . Twelfth 2025 Smartly turned out for the Twelfth in Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker

3 . Twelfth 2025 Stepping out along the route. Photo: Pacemaker

4 . Twelfth 2025 Lambegs on parade through Ballymena. Photo: Pacemaker