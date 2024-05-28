IN PICTURES: Sun shines on the Rathlin Sound Festival

By The Newsroom
Published 28th May 2024, 10:41 BST
The Rathlin Sound Festival kicked off ten full days of fun and festivities at the weekend.

The 10-day festival celebrates the people, culture and heritage across Ballycastle and Rathlin Island, and will run until June 2.

Inspired by the Rathlin Sound – the body of water connecting Rathlin Island to the Ballycastle mainland - the programme is packed full of activities on the dry-land and in the sea.

The full programme is available on the website by visiting www.visitcausewaycoastandglens.com/whats-on/rathlin-sound-festival for the latest updates, or contact Ballycastle Visitor Information Centre on 028 2076 2024.

It was all sunshine and smiles at the start of the ten-day Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival.

1. EVENTS

EVENTS

EVENTS

EVENTS

