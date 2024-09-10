In pictures: sunshine and showers as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh host Hillsborough Castle garden party

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Sep 2024, 18:20 BST
Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife Sophie, hosted a garden party for guests from a wide variety of backgrounds at Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday.

The royal couple spent their time mingling and chatting to guests, including representatives from charities, the Women’s Institute and people involved with children with special needs.

Also invited were business owners whose premises had been attacked in recent riots in Belfast, along with police officers injured during the disorder.

The duchess, who wore a summery lemon dress for the occasion, later joined her husband in a ceremonial tree planting in the castle grounds.

The Duchess of Edinburgh chats with garden party guests at Hillsborough Castle.

1. Royal garden party

Enjoying the garden party at Hillsborough Castle in the company of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

2. Royal garden party

Enjoying the garden party at Hillsborough Castle.

3. Royal garden party

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Edward, meets business owners who recently had their businesses attacked during riots in Belfast.

4. Royal garden party

