In pictures: Sunshines on crowds attending Magherafelt town centre Saturday fun day
Crowds turned out to enjoy Mid Ulster District Council’s family fun day event in Magherafelt town centre on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST
Shoppers were entertained during the afternoon with a wide range of activities aimed at all age groups, including face painting, drawing, and musical acts.
The Town Centre events have visited other towns in the district over the last few weeks including Coalisland, Dungannon and Cookstown.
The final event will take place in Maghera this Saturday, September 9. So make sure you don’t miss it!
