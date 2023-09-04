Register
In pictures: Sunshines on crowds attending Magherafelt town centre Saturday fun day

Crowds turned out to enjoy Mid Ulster District Council’s family fun day event in Magherafelt town centre on Saturday.
By Stanley Campbell
Published 4th Sep 2023, 14:51 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:57 BST

Shoppers were entertained during the afternoon with a wide range of activities aimed at all age groups, including face painting, drawing, and musical acts.

The Town Centre events have visited other towns in the district over the last few weeks including Coalisland, Dungannon and Cookstown.

The final event will take place in Maghera this Saturday, September 9. So make sure you don’t miss it!

Pictured enjoying the Council’s latest Town Centre Saturday free family fun event in Magherafelt.

Pictured enjoying the Council’s latest Town Centre Saturday free family fun event in Magherafelt. Photo: Mid Ulster Council

Musicians entertaining the crowds.

Musicians entertaining the crowds. Photo: Mid Ulster Council

Pictured at the town centre activities on Saturday in Magherafelt.

Pictured at the town centre activities on Saturday in Magherafelt. Photo: Mid Ulster Council

Bubble blowing was very popular with the children in Magherafelt on Saturday.

Bubble blowing was very popular with the children in Magherafelt on Saturday. Photo: Mid Ulster Council

