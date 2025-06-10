In pictures: Swatragh Granquilters put on two-day exhibition showing off their work created over the winter

By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jun 2025, 12:16 BST
There were many beautiful pieces of patchwork, quitting, art, crocket and other needle crafts on display over the recent two-day exhibition held by Swatragh Granquilters.

Some 215 pieces of work were on display - many of which were created over the winter months at the three classes that meet weekly at Granaghan Resource Centre.

Swatragh Granquilters would like to thank Brockaghboy Wind Farm whose grant enables them to make their classes affordable and to Mid Ulster Council for their grant to help with exhibition costs.

Martha Brown, committee member highlighting funders that have helped the group.

1. Swatragh Granquilters hold two-day exhibition

Martha Brown, committee member highlighting funders that have helped the group. Photo: Supplied

Some of the members of Granquilters who put together the recent exhibition.

2. Swatragh Granquilters hold two-day exhibition

Some of the members of Granquilters who put together the recent exhibition. Photo: Supplied

Claire from Crafty Mammy Fabrics held another successful pop up shop at this years exhibition.

3. Swatragh Granquilters hold two-day exhibition

Claire from Crafty Mammy Fabrics held another successful pop up shop at this years exhibition. Photo: Supplied

Teresa McLernon pictured at the exhibition.

4. Swatragh Granquilters hold two-day exhibition

Teresa McLernon pictured at the exhibition. Photo: Supplied

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice