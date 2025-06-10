In pictures: Swatragh Granquilters put on two-day exhibition showing off their work created over the winter

Some 215 pieces of work were on display - many of which were created over the winter months at the three classes that meet weekly at Granaghan Resource Centre.
Swatragh Granquilters would like to thank Brockaghboy Wind Farm whose grant enables them to make their classes affordable and to Mid Ulster Council for their grant to help with exhibition costs.
Martha Brown, committee member highlighting funders that have helped the group. Photo: Supplied
Some of the members of Granquilters who put together the recent exhibition. Photo: Supplied
Claire from Crafty Mammy Fabrics held another successful pop up shop at this years exhibition. Photo: Supplied
Teresa McLernon pictured at the exhibition. Photo: Supplied