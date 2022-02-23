IN PICTURES: Take a look through the Ballymena Times’ archive

Take a look back at the good old days with our selection of photographs from the paper’s archive.

More every week in the Ballymena Times.

Dunclug Primary School pupils who performed in a sketch at the school's Harvest Assembly are seen here with special guests and members of the school's Board of Governors. Included are Rev Hassard, Chairman of the Board of Governors Sinclair Beattie, Ald. PJ McAvoy, Colm Best of the Dunclug Partnership and school principal Mr Reid. BT43-103JC

Dunclug Primary School pupils who performed musical solos at the school's Harvest Service. Included are Simon Bennett, Bronwyn Rock and Gareth Bryans. BT43-102JC

The Dunclug Primary School choir who performed at last week's Harvest Service. Included is teacher Mrs Hood. BT43-101JC

Simon Bennett, Bronwyn Rock and Amie McClean who performed at the Dunclug Primary School Easter service. BT14-105JC

Dunclug Primary School pupils Lauren Alexander and Claris Cooke present a bouquet of flowers to school governor Mrs Naomi Blaney at the school's Harvest Service. BT43-104JC