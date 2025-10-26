In pictures: Tandragee Junior High School prize day celebrates 'achievement, growth and community'

Principal Wayne Brown said the occasion honoured the hard work of pupils, dedication of staff and the support of families who “walk educational journeys of partnership with us over the past and many years”.

"The educational landscape continues to face challenges: inadequate funding, pressures on resources, evolving and spiralling pupil needs, and the growing importance of supporting mental health and emotional wellbeing.

"Within this landscape we continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and purpose,” the principal added.

"In fact, I must put on record that we have navigated a particularly challenging year with poise and determination. External pressures have failed to subdue our staff team.”

Mr Brown continued to say that the heart of Tandragee Junior High School “is a place where every child is known, valued and encouraged to thrive”.

1 . Annual prize day Bobby McWilliams pictured with his amazing haul of trophies. PT43-241. Photo: TONY HENDRON

2 . Annual prize day Senior teacher, Mr John Henning pictured with LSC award winners, Robbie Brown, left, and Jack Pickering. PT43-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

3 . Annual prize day Awards for academic achievement and excellence were presented to Hannah McMurray, Bethany Hetherington and Bobby McWilliams. Also included is senior teacher, Mr John Henning. PT43-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON