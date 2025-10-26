In pictures: Tandragee Junior High School prize day celebrates 'achievement, growth and community'

Principal Wayne Brown said the occasion honoured the hard work of pupils, dedication of staff and the support of families who “walk educational journeys of partnership with us over the past and many years”.
"The educational landscape continues to face challenges: inadequate funding, pressures on resources, evolving and spiralling pupil needs, and the growing importance of supporting mental health and emotional wellbeing.
"Within this landscape we continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and purpose,” the principal added.
"In fact, I must put on record that we have navigated a particularly challenging year with poise and determination. External pressures have failed to subdue our staff team.”
Mr Brown continued to say that the heart of Tandragee Junior High School “is a place where every child is known, valued and encouraged to thrive”.