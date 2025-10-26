Exams - How to deal with exam stress

In pictures: Tandragee Junior High School prize day celebrates 'achievement, growth and community'

By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Oct 2025, 10:46 GMT
A warm welcome was extended to guests at Tandragee Junior High School’s annual prize afternoon for “a celebration of achievement, growth and community”.

Principal Wayne Brown said the occasion honoured the hard work of pupils, dedication of staff and the support of families who “walk educational journeys of partnership with us over the past and many years”.

"The educational landscape continues to face challenges: inadequate funding, pressures on resources, evolving and spiralling pupil needs, and the growing importance of supporting mental health and emotional wellbeing.

"Within this landscape we continue to demonstrate remarkable resilience and purpose,” the principal added.

"In fact, I must put on record that we have navigated a particularly challenging year with poise and determination. External pressures have failed to subdue our staff team.”

Mr Brown continued to say that the heart of Tandragee Junior High School “is a place where every child is known, valued and encouraged to thrive”.

Bobby McWilliams pictured with his amazing haul of trophies.

1. Annual prize day

Bobby McWilliams pictured with his amazing haul of trophies. PT43-241. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Senior teacher, Mr John Henning pictured with LSC award winners, Robbie Brown, left, and Jack Pickering.

2. Annual prize day

Senior teacher, Mr John Henning pictured with LSC award winners, Robbie Brown, left, and Jack Pickering. PT43-237. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Awards for academic achievement and excellence were presented to Hannah McMurray, Bethany Hetherington and Bobby McWilliams. Also included is senior teacher, Mr John Henning.

3. Annual prize day

Awards for academic achievement and excellence were presented to Hannah McMurray, Bethany Hetherington and Bobby McWilliams. Also included is senior teacher, Mr John Henning. PT43-238. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Head of PE, Mr Karl Gale, pictured with sports award winners including back row from left, Cohen Best, Oliver Linton and Keelan Walker. Front are, Lila Weir and Grace Murtagh.

4. Annual prize day

Head of PE, Mr Karl Gale, pictured with sports award winners including back row from left, Cohen Best, Oliver Linton and Keelan Walker. Front are, Lila Weir and Grace Murtagh. PT43-240. Photo: TONY HENDRON

