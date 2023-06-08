Register
In pictures: Tandragee Rovers Academy Mid Ulster Youth League award winners

Members of Tandragee Rovers Academy U12, U14s, U16s and U17s Mid Ulster Youth League teams have been presented with awards at the end of a successful season.
By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 09:38 BST

A spokesperson said: “This has been another great year for our Mid Ulster Youth League teams and we couldn’t do it without the support of our coaches, the parents and the many people in the background keeping things moving.”

U14 winners with coach Niall and Firsts team manager Simon Brown

1. Awards for a job well done

U14 winners with coach Niall and Firsts team manager Simon Brown Photo: contributed

The U12s who celebrated end of season at the Mill

2. End of season celebration

The U12s who celebrated end of season at the Mill Photo: contributed

U16 winners with coach Scott and Simon Brown

3. U16 award recipients

U16 winners with coach Scott and Simon Brown Photo: contributed

U17s winners with coach Steven and Simon Brown

4. Marking a successful season

U17s winners with coach Steven and Simon Brown Photo: contributed

