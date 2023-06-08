In pictures: Tandragee Rovers Academy Mid Ulster Youth League award winners
Members of Tandragee Rovers Academy U12, U14s, U16s and U17s Mid Ulster Youth League teams have been presented with awards at the end of a successful season.
By Valerie Martin
A spokesperson said: “This has been another great year for our Mid Ulster Youth League teams and we couldn’t do it without the support of our coaches, the parents and the many people in the background keeping things moving.”
