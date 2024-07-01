In pictures: ‘Tasty’ Mid Ulster market draws large crowds to Pomeroy village

The market, organised by Mid Ulster District Council, took place on Saturday 29 June from 11am-6pm.

It showcased the very best of Mid Ulster’s local food, produce and crafts from all across the district, and included exclusive foodie experiences, chef demonstrations, with a focus on our delicious local produce, and a range of crafts which catered for every taste.

Norah Brown MBE; Chef Lauren Shimmon, Tailors House, Ballygawley and Suzie Lee Arbuthnot, winner of the BBC Best Home Cooks and as seen on BBC, RTE, This Morning and Ireland AM, delivered cookery demonstrations across the day, making the most out of all the delicious local produce available.

The market featured over 25 stalls of local food, produce and crafts including Betty’s Ice Cream, Ballyriff Buffalo, Fluffy Meringue, Wild Shore, Lough Neagh Stories and Symphonia Gin, to name only a few.

1 . Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds Pictured enjoying the Council’s second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Pomeroy on SaturdayPhoto: Submitted

2 . 'Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds Mid Ulster Council Chair, Cllr Eugene McConnell with visitors to Taste Mid Ulster Pomeroy.Photo: Submitted

3 . 'Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds Enjoying an ice cream at the second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Pomeroy on Saturday.Photo: Submitted

4 . 'Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds Pictured enjoying the Council’s second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Pomeroy.Photo: Submitted