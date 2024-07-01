In pictures: ‘Tasty’ Mid Ulster market draws large crowds to Pomeroy village

Published 1st Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 11:07 BST
MId Ulster District Council’s second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market took place in Pomeroy at the weekend, bringing large crowds to the village.

The market, organised by Mid Ulster District Council, took place on Saturday 29 June from 11am-6pm.

It showcased the very best of Mid Ulster’s local food, produce and crafts from all across the district, and included exclusive foodie experiences, chef demonstrations, with a focus on our delicious local produce, and a range of crafts which catered for every taste.

Norah Brown MBE; Chef Lauren Shimmon, Tailors House, Ballygawley and Suzie Lee Arbuthnot, winner of the BBC Best Home Cooks and as seen on BBC, RTE, This Morning and Ireland AM, delivered cookery demonstrations across the day, making the most out of all the delicious local produce available.

The market featured over 25 stalls of local food, produce and crafts including Betty’s Ice Cream, Ballyriff Buffalo, Fluffy Meringue, Wild Shore, Lough Neagh Stories and Symphonia Gin, to name only a few.

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Pomeroy on Saturday

1. Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds

Pictured enjoying the Council's second 'Taste Mid Ulster' Market in Pomeroy on Saturday

Mid Ulster Council Chair, Cllr Eugene McConnell with visitors to Taste Mid Ulster Pomeroy.

2. 'Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds

Mid Ulster Council Chair, Cllr Eugene McConnell with visitors to Taste Mid Ulster Pomeroy.

Enjoying an ice cream at the second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Pomeroy on Saturday.

3. 'Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds

Enjoying an ice cream at the second 'Taste Mid Ulster' Market in Pomeroy on Saturday.

Pictured enjoying the Council’s second ‘Taste Mid Ulster’ Market in Pomeroy.

4. 'Taste Mid Ulster' event brings out the crowds

Pictured enjoying the Council's second 'Taste Mid Ulster' Market in Pomeroy.

