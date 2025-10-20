IN PICTURES: Tea, treats and teddies with CAN Blast Ballymoney

By The Newsroom
Published 20th Oct 2025, 09:43 BST
Ballymoney’s CAN Blast held a fantastic Tea, Treats and Teddies fundraiser on October 18.

The youth organisation held the event in St Patrick’s Old School House in Ballymoney.

Posting on social media, the group said: “We had such a lovely time with our amazing CAN BLAST members and all the wonderful guests who came along to support us.

"Crafty Teddies brought the fun with their adorable workshop – so many cute creations were made and loved!

"A huge thank you to everyone who joined us, enjoyed a cuppa, and helped make the day so special. Your support means the world to us, and we can’t wait to do it again soon.”

Here’s some photos of how the day went...

Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney

Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Patrick Campbell pictured at the Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney

Patrick Campbell pictured at the Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Sharon Robinson pictured at the Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney

Sharon Robinson pictured at the Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

Jamie and Patrick campbell at the Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney

Jamie and Patrick campbell at the Can Coffee Morning held at St Patrick's Old School House in Ballymoney Photo: MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA

