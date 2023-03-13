In pictures: The Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club's Big Country Night is a big hit for the NI Children's Hospice
The Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was packed for a Big Country Night organised by the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club on Saturday, March 11 with proceeds in aid of the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.
By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:56pm
A full evening’s entertainment was enjoyed by around 900 people with dancing and country music from well-known artists including Shauna McStravock, Sharon Larkin and Sinead McLaughlin.
There was also a grand raffle at the sell-out event with a superb variety of prizes up for grabs.
