In pictures: The Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club's Big Country Night is a big hit for the NI Children's Hospice

The Seagoe Hotel in Portadown was packed for a Big Country Night organised by the Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club on Saturday, March 11 with proceeds in aid of the Northern Ireland’s Children’s Hospice.

By Valerie Martin
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 5:56pm

A full evening’s entertainment was enjoyed by around 900 people with dancing and country music from well-known artists including Shauna McStravock, Sharon Larkin and Sinead McLaughlin.

There was also a grand raffle at the sell-out event with a superb variety of prizes up for grabs.

Pictured at the Big Country Night organised by The Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club at the Seagoe Hotel with proceeds going to the Northern Ireland Children's Hospice are Lord Mayor, Councillor Paul Greenfield; charity fundraiser John Wilson MBE and Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley.

Photo: Marie Allen

Enjoying the Big Country Night.

Photo: Marie Allen

The event was organised by The Birches Vintage and Classic Car Club.

Photo: Marie Allen

Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Councillor Paul Greenfield presents charity events organiser John Wilson MBE with a borough plaque.

Photo: Marie Allen

