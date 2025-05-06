At Kerr Street Green, fans had the opportunity to have a selfie taken with the famous Claret Jug and take part in some fun golf games.
Children from the primary schools in Portrush had the chance to ‘do a Rory’ and chip a golf ball in to a washing machine.
Here’s how they got on...
1. SPORT
Pictured at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open were Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister and Naomi Waite, Marketing Director of Tourism NI alongside Finn Cooper from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School and Sarah Ní Chonaire from St Patrick's Primary School, Portrush. Photo: JAGO COMMUNICATIONS
2. GOLF
Pictured at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open were Sorley Jegier from Mill Strand Integrated Primary and Isla McClelland from Coleraine Grammar School. Photo: JAGO COMMUNICATIONS
3. GOLF
Student from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open. Photo: JAGO COMMUNICATIONS
4. GOLF
Alan Simpson pictured at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open. Photo: JAGO COMMUNICATIONS
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.