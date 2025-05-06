IN PICTURES: The Claret Jug visits Portrush ahead of its 'Epic Journey' to the 153rd Open

Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open visited Portrush on Friday, May 2.

At Kerr Street Green, fans had the opportunity to have a selfie taken with the famous Claret Jug and take part in some fun golf games.

Children from the primary schools in Portrush had the chance to ‘do a Rory’ and chip a golf ball in to a washing machine.

Here’s how they got on...

Pictured at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open were Dr Caoimhe Archibald, Economy Minister and Naomi Waite, Marketing Director of Tourism NI alongside Finn Cooper from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School and Sarah Ní Chonaire from St Patrick's Primary School, Portrush.

Pictured at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open were Sorley Jegier from Mill Strand Integrated Primary and Isla McClelland from Coleraine Grammar School.

Student from Mill Strand Integrated Primary School at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open.

Alan Simpson pictured at Kerr Street Green in Portrush on May 2 during Tourism NI’s Epic Journey to The 153rd Open.

