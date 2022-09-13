IN PICTURES: The new King and Queen Consort meet the crowds at Royal Hillsborough
Crowds lined the streets and politicians visited the Castle as the new King and Queen Consort visited Northern Ireland’s Royal Palace in Hillsborough.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 3:07 pm
Pacemaker Press 13-09-2022: King Charles III has arrived in Northern Ireland on his first visit as monarch.
Accompanied by Camilla, the Queen Consort, his plane touched down at Belfast City Airport.
King Charles III pictured as he arrives at Hillsborough Castle where he will meet Stormont's party leaders.
Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
The couple took time to look at the flowers left by well-wishers, as well as to chat with some of the people who had waited for their first glimpse of the new monarch.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th September 2022 Members of the public meet King Charles and The Queen Consort at Hillsborough Castle. His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort arrive in Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions of the UK. The King and Consort arrive at Hillsborough Castle, where they meet with the public and viewed floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II before His Majesty held a private audience with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and meet with representatives from political parties. Their Majesties also received a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of Assembly Alex Maskey. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
King Charles III meeting DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson as Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long look on at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III shaking hands with UUP leader Doug Beattie at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III shaking hands with Alliance Party Leader Naomi Long as Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson and UUP leader Doug Beattie look on at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III meeting Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III meeting wellwishers as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort meeting wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III meeting Northern Ireland Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III meeting wellwishers as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort look at floral tributes as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort (centre) arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort greet members of the puplic as they arrive at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III meeting wellwishers as he arrives for a visit to Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, following the death Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III during an audience with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
King Charles III and the Queen Consort view floral tributes left outside Hillsborough Castle, Co Down, following the death Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Picture date: Tuesday September 13, 2022.
Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 13th September 2022 Members of the public, local school children and Connie the Corgi meet King Charles at Hillsborough Castle. His Majesty The King and Her Majesty The Queen Consort arrive in Northern Ireland as part of Their Majesties' wider programme of visits across the regions of the UK. The King and Consort arrive at Hillsborough Castle, where they meet with the public and viewed floral tributes left for Queen Elizabeth II before His Majesty held a private audience with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and meet with representatives from political parties. Their Majesties also received a Message of Condolence from The Speaker of Assembly Alex Maskey. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
