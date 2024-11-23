Along with a tasty breakfast, those who attended enjoyed musical from two members of Flute Band Church and heard a testimony by former bandsman Andrew MacDonald,
Photographer Tony Hendron took these photos of some of those who supported the worthy fundraiser.
1. All smiles
Looking happy at the Big Breakfast event from, Kristin Wilson, Eddie Drury, MBE, and Mark Miskelly. PT49-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON
2. Busy workers
Some of the workers behind the scenes who provided the food for the Big Breakfast event. PT49-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON
3. Family breakfast
Smiles from the Carson family at the Big Breakfast event. Included are from left, Poppy (10), mum Donna and dad, Edward. PT49-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON
4. Family gathering
The Whaley family who enjoyed the big breakfast event. Include are from left, Suzanne, Christian, Dean and Nathan. PT49-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON