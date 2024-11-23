In pictures: Thomas Street Methodist big breakfast in Portadown supports work of PIPS mental health charity

By Valerie Martin
Published 23rd Nov 2024, 16:02 GMT
A well attended Big Breakfast event in Thomas Street Methodist Church hall in Portadown raised money for the mental health charity PIPS and church funds on Saturday morning.

Along with a tasty breakfast, those who attended enjoyed musical from two members of Flute Band Church and heard a testimony by former bandsman Andrew MacDonald,

Photographer Tony Hendron took these photos of some of those who supported the worthy fundraiser.

Looking happy at the Big Breakfast event from, Kristin Wilson, Eddie Drury, MBE, and Mark Miskelly. PT49-204.

1. All smiles

Looking happy at the Big Breakfast event from, Kristin Wilson, Eddie Drury, MBE, and Mark Miskelly. PT49-204. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Some of the workers behind the scenes who provided the food for the Big Breakfast event. PT49-207.

2. Busy workers

Some of the workers behind the scenes who provided the food for the Big Breakfast event. PT49-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Smiles from the Carson family at the Big Breakfast event. Included are from left, Poppy (10), mum Donna and dad, Edward. PT49-210.

3. Family breakfast

Smiles from the Carson family at the Big Breakfast event. Included are from left, Poppy (10), mum Donna and dad, Edward. PT49-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON

The Whaley family who enjoyed the big breakfast event. Include are from left, Suzanne, Christian, Dean and Nathan. PT49-200.

4. Family gathering

The Whaley family who enjoyed the big breakfast event. Include are from left, Suzanne, Christian, Dean and Nathan. PT49-200. Photo: TONY HENDRON

