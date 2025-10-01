In pictures: Thought-provoking discussions and expert insight as Northern Ireland Green Skills conference is held in Europa Hotel, Belfast

By Valerie Martin
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:42 BST
The 2025 Northern Ireland Green Skills conference brought together key stakeholders for a day of thought-provoking discussions and expert insight.

The conference, held in the Europa Hotel, Belfast, was organised by National World Events, part of the same company as Northern Ireland World.

It was the first time the conference has been held in Northern Ireland.

The landmark event facilitated key discussions from policymakers, industry leaders, educators, and media on the challenges and opportunities facing the region as we accelerate towards a net-zero future.

Among those who took part were keynote speaker DfE permanent secretary Ian Snowden and Gordon Parkes from NIE Networks, the Chair of the Green Skills Delivery Group, who delivered a presentation on the group’s recently published Action Plan.

The conference also included panel discussions and networking opportunities.

Taking part in the NI Green Skills Conference in the Europa Hotel.

1. NI Green Skills Conference

Taking part in the NI Green Skills Conference in the Europa Hotel.

Ian Snowden, DfE permanent secretary, giving his keynote address at the NI Green Skills conference in the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

2. NI Green Skills Conference

Ian Snowden, DfE permanent secretary, giving his keynote address at the NI Green Skills conference in the Europa Hotel, Belfast.

Gordon Parkes, executive director People & Culture, NIE Networks, taking part in the NI Green Skills Conference in the Europa Hotel.

3. NI Green Skills Conference

Gordon Parkes, executive director People & Culture, NIE Networks, taking part in the NI Green Skills Conference in the Europa Hotel.

Taking part in a panel discussion.

4. NI Green Skills Conference

Taking part in a panel discussion.

