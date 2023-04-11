In pictures: Thousands gather in Cookstown for Apprentice Boys' Easter Monday parade

Cookstown was filled with colour and spectacle when the Apprentice Boys’ of Derry’s annual Easter Monday parade was held in the town.
The event, the organisation’s first major outing of 2023, was hosted this year by the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee and attracted more than 40 bands and thousands of marchers and spectators.
Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker
Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker