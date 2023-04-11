Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago 17-year-old boy stabbed to death outside London primary school
51 minutes ago Stranger Things actress gets engaged as news revealed on Instagram
1 hour ago Police work continues into death of Nicola Bulley at coroner’s request
2 hours ago Woman in critical condition after fall from Benidorm hotel balcony
2 hours ago BBC announces full schedule and presenters for King’s coronation
2 hours ago BBC confirm full list of presenters for King Charles III’s coronation
Reece Patrick, Daniel Stewart, Harry McKenzie and Adam McKenzie, members of the Cookstown branch of the Mitchelburne club, who took part in the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry in Cookstown on Easter Monday.Reece Patrick, Daniel Stewart, Harry McKenzie and Adam McKenzie, members of the Cookstown branch of the Mitchelburne club, who took part in the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry in Cookstown on Easter Monday.
Reece Patrick, Daniel Stewart, Harry McKenzie and Adam McKenzie, members of the Cookstown branch of the Mitchelburne club, who took part in the Apprentice Boys' South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry in Cookstown on Easter Monday.

In pictures: Thousands gather in Cookstown for Apprentice Boys' Easter Monday parade

Cookstown was filled with colour and spectacle when the Apprentice Boys’ of Derry’s annual Easter Monday parade was held in the town.

By The Newsroom
Published 11th Apr 2023, 11:52 BST
Updated 11th Apr 2023, 12:00 BST

The event, the organisation’s first major outing of 2023, was hosted this year by the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee and attracted more than 40 bands and thousands of marchers and spectators.

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday.

1. Apprentice Boys of Derry Easter Monday parade in Cookstown

Taking part in the Apprentice Boys of Derry march through Cookstown during the South Derry and East Tyrone Amalgamated Committee commemoration of the 334th anniversary of the start of the Siege of Londonderry on Easter Monday. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through Cookstown.

2. Apprentice Boys of Derry Easter Monday parade in Cookstown

Thousands of marchers and over 40 bands took part in the parade through Cookstown. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

The Co Tyrone town was packed for the Easter Monday parade.

3. Apprentice Boys of Derry Easter Monday parade in Cookstown

The Co Tyrone town was packed for the Easter Monday parade. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

The parade makes its way through Cookstown.

4. Apprentice Boys of Derry Easter Monday parade in Cookstown

The parade makes its way through Cookstown. Photo: Stephen Davison / Pacemaker

Next Page
Page 1 of 16
Derry