IN PICTURES: Thousands take to the streets for Lisburn road race

Adrenaline levels soared at the Vitality Membership Lisburn Half Marathon, 10K Road Race and Fun Run as thousands of runners descended to the start line to take part in the eagerly awaited races.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Friday, 24th June 2022, 11:19 am

The popular event returned to the streets of Lisburn on Wednesday June 22 after a three year absence following the pandemic.

Organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, the event saw competitive runners, beginners, families and schools take on the challenge of one of Northern Ireland’s favourite running events.

